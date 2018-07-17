VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A woman was killed when her car veered off the roadway and hit a curb Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 11:02 a.m., a 2002 Acura CLS was traveling east in the 4200 block of Princess Anne Road when it veered right off the roadway, crossing over several traffic lanes, MPO Tonya Pierce said.

The car hit a curb, went airborne and landed on a Dominion Power support wire.

The car fell off the wire and hit the concrete sidewalk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's identity is being withheld for 24 hours after the first next of kin has been notified, Pierce said.

The case remains under investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department's Fatal Crash team.

