VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in a hit-and-run case involving a city employee and a jogger.

Alexis Rummel admitted to felony hit-and-run in a Virginia Beach courtroom, where a judge also revoked her bond.

Rummel hit and seriously injured a jogger near the Oceanfront last summer. A passerby found the victim, who did survive.

Rummel worked in the city treasurer's office at the time. Her sentencing is scheduled for July.

alexis rummel_1539015118638.png.jpg
Alexis Rummel
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.