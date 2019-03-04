VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in a hit-and-run case involving a city employee and a jogger.

Alexis Rummel admitted to felony hit-and-run in a Virginia Beach courtroom, where a judge also revoked her bond.

Rummel hit and seriously injured a jogger near the Oceanfront last summer. A passerby found the victim, who did survive.

Rummel worked in the city treasurer's office at the time. Her sentencing is scheduled for July.

Alexis Rummel

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

