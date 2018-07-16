VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her husband allegedly over an argument about diapers.

Shatoine Gray entered a guilty plea Monday to assault and battery on a family member. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail with all but time served suspended, conditioned on two years of good behavior.

According to court documents from Gray's arrest back in November, a witness saw Gray chasing her husband while carrying a pack of diapers. That passerby noticed the victim running, covered in blood.

The witness let the victim get into his vehicle, and he also took him to the hospital.

According to court documents, while heading there the victim said, "I can’t believe she did this over a pack of diapers and me being late.”

After Gray was arrested, police said they discovered a marijuana grow operation inside her home. Gray is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on August 10.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC