VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk woman pleaded guilty to stealing a $35,000 ring from guests at the Cavalier Hotel.

Chrystal Gregory pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny on Monday.

Court documents said a “Wedding Band Diamond, Gold Bank Silver” was stolen from a hotel room safe in June 2018. Gregory was arrested following a three-month investigation.

Gregory is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, 2019.