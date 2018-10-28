VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A woman was found with serious stab wounds in Virginia Beach early morning Sunday, police said.

Police received a call for service around 1:40 a.m. at Mermaids Gentlemen's Club, 1724 Potters Roads.

When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds. Her injuries are considered life threatening, police said.

She was taken by EMS to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect left the scene when police arrived and is still on the loose.

The case is being investigated by homicide detectives, Virginia Beach Police said.

