VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was shot early Monday morning by two armed robbers in a Virginia Beach parking lot.

Officers found the victim in the 4700 block of Jeanne Street just after 1:30 a.m.

The victim told detectives she was approached in the parking lot by two armed and unknown men who robbed her.

One of the suspects shot the woman during the robbery before they both got away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.