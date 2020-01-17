Woman suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Virginia Beach

Police are working to learn what caused a car to hit a woman Thursday night, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway just before 9 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about someone being hit at that location.
Once they got on scene, they found a woman who had been hit by a car. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
All eastbound lanes of a portion of Lynnhaven Parkway at the crash scene will be closed for the next few hours as Virginia Beach Fatal Crash Team investigates.
No other details have been released at this time.