Woman suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Virginia Beach

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police are working to learn what caused a car to hit a woman Thursday night, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway just before 9 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about someone being hit at that location.

Once they got on scene, they found a woman who had been hit by a car. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes of a portion of Lynnhaven Parkway at the crash scene will be closed for the next few hours as Virginia Beach Fatal Crash Team investigates.