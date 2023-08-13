Women gather for mental health awareness walk in Virginia Beach

The ‘Goddess Walk’ at Mount Trashmore aimed to recognized the importance of minority mental health.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach Sunday morning, around 20 women gathered for the "Goddess Walk" at Mount Trashmore.

Some may participate to get some extra steps in. However, event organizers said the goal of the walk is not only improve their physical health, but to also focus on mental wellness.

Dazhuna Reed is the founder of the nonprofit group, I Am Goddess. She said her mission is to inspire young minorities and encourage them to focus on their mental health.

“I hope everyone takes their mental health seriously,” Reed said. “It’s something that we kind of sweep under the rug and don’t pay attention to.”

The Goddess Walk is a free, family friendly event that Reed said is being held in honor of Minority Mental Health Awareness month. That happens every July.

Reed said physical movement goes hand-in-hand with mental health. She said that even something as simple as a morning walk can help people maintain maintain a healthy lifestyle, inside and out.

"I feel like it’s one of the simplest ways to just ease your mind,” Reed said. “With everything being so chaotic in the world today we just just step outside and be grateful for what we have.”

This year was the third annual Goddess Walk.