VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wreaths Across America made a stop in Hampton Roads this morning.

It’s a nonprofit organization responsible for wreath-laying ceremonies at 18,000 veterans' cemeteries across the United States – including Arlington National.

“When one of our service members pay the ultimate sacrifice, when they fall on the battlefield, we’re here to stand up for them and their families back here at home,” said Bre Kingsbury, Wreaths Across America's corporate development and community relations manager.

“We want to teach the next generation what service, sacrifice, and what our freedoms mean.”

Wreaths Across America parked their 48-foot mobile education exhibit outside Taylor’s Do It Center on Independence Drive, to give people an opportunity to learn more about the work they do.

Wreaths Across American is in town to receive a $1,000 donation courtesy of Taylor’s Do It Center and Independent We Stand.

“That thousand dollars will go a long way in supporting more of our service-members this coming December 14th on the national Wreaths Across America Day, all over the country,” Kingsbury said.

'The check presentation also kicks off Taylor’s Do It Center’s annual fundraising campaign for Wreaths Across America.

“Customers can participate either by donating a dollar or buying an entire wreath for $15," said Bob Taylor, chairman of Taylor's Do It Center. "And Taylor’s is matching that 50 cents on the dollar up to the first $5,000."

Taylor’s fundraising effort runs the entire month of November.

For Dotti Nickerson, it’s personal. She’s a Gold Star Mother.

“A very close friend of mine was driving by and saw the wreaths truck. We go every year,” Nickerson said. “I’m the mother of Kyle Milliken. Seal Team Six.”

