VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The wrongful death lawsuit trial against four Virginia Beach police officers in connection with the death of India Kager is set to begin today.

The civil lawsuit was filed by Kager's mom Gina Best.

The lawsuit claims officers did not shoot Kager intentionally but shot recklessly.

In 2016, Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle cleared those officers from any wrong doing.

In September 2015, Angelo Delano Perry, 35, and 28-year-old Kager died after Perry started shooting at officers outside a 7-Eleven on Princess Anne.

Police returned fire, killing Perry, as well as Kager, who had been driving the car. Kager's 4-month-old baby was also in the car, but was not hurt.

Police said Perry was a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Best's attorney Kevin Maringayle said jury selection and opening statements should begin Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

The trial is expected to last into next week at the Virginia Beach Courthouse.

