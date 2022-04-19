Pass the mic: Wu-Tang Clan, Nas coming to Virginia Beach in September

They will headline a show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Wednesday, September 14.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hip-hop and rap icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are embarking on a co-headlining tour called "NY State of Mind" with a stop planned in Virginia Beach.

The amphitheater said tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Wu-Tang Clan, comprised of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB), formed in the early 1990s and has released eight studio albums.

The Grammy-nominated group has had three songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs: "C.R.E.A.M.," "Triumph" and "Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)."

Nas released his first album, "Illmatic," in 1994 and has had 13 songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs, including "Street Dreams," "Halftime," "Nastradamus" and "Oochie Walley" (with Bravehearts).