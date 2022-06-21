2 Virginia Beach natives missing after sailing trip to Portugal

According to the Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones, both 65, failed to return from their sailing trip Monday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who went missing from a sailing trip to Azores, Portugal.

According to the Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones, both 65, failed to return from their sailing trip Monday.

Watchstanders received a report from Jones's daughter on June 17, stating that she was concerned because she hadn't heard from her mother since they departed. The daughter said the two were anticipated to return Monday, although no set return date had been established.