Virginia Beach

2 Virginia Beach natives missing after sailing trip to Portugal

According to the Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones, both 65, failed to return from their sailing trip Monday.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 5
Pictured here are Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones who were reported missing, June 20, 2022, while sailing from Virginia to Azores, Portugal. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nikopoulos and Jones, are encouraged to contact the Fifth Coast Guard District at 757-398-6390.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who went missing from a sailing trip to Azores, Portugal. 

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 5
Pictured here is the sailboat Kyklades, which along with its two operators became the subject of Coast Guard search and rescue efforts. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this vessel or its operators, Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones, are encouraged to contact the Fifth Coast Guard District at 757-398-6390.

Watchstanders received a report from Jones's daughter on June 17, stating that she was concerned because she hadn't heard from her mother since they departed. The daughter said the two were anticipated to return Monday, although no set return date had been established.

Anyone with information on Nikopoulos and Jones is asked to call the Fifth District Command Center at 757-398-6390. 

