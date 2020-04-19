Ynot Italian donates thousands of pizza slices to students, retirement homes, hospitals, first responders

The owner of Ynot Italian said he wanted to do what he could to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ynot Italian has donated thousands of pizza slices over the past month to students, families, first responders, and staff at retirement homes and hospitals.

“We’re over 14,000 [pizza slices] already," owner Tony DiSilvestro said.

“It started with the kids that couldn’t afford lunch. We started feeding the families. Then we started with churches… And then it moved right into the hospitals.”

He said his employees have been hard at work making and delivering pizzas, subs, and pasta.

They started the effort in a bid to help during the coronavirus pandemic, delivering food every day to different areas where people may be in need.

“We’ve been to all the retirement homes,” DiSilvestro said. “Now we’re doing over, I think, 23 fire stations.”

DiSilvestro said he wanted to help those who are in need and say thank you to essential workers.

He said he’s blessed his business is still open and they’re going to continue donating food as long as they can.

“We did every [police] precinct in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach. We’re just trying to help the community, everybody that’s working so hard," he said.