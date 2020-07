The search for a missing child ended in tragedy in Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon, when the young child was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A young child drowned in a Virginia Beach swimming pool on Tuesday.

Police were notified of a missing child under the age of 5 in the 4400 block of Articles Lane at 5:19 p.m.

Officers arrived at the location to find family members searching for the child. They found the child unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived and took over. Sadly, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.