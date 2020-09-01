VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band announced a new summer 2020 tour that will make a stop at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach.

The “Roar with the Lions Tour” will feature music from the band’s entire discography mixed with a dynamic selection of genre-crossing cover songs that are a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show.

The Zac Brown Band said the tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule. At each show, fans can expect fiery performances and a rollicking good time.

Special guest Gregory Alan Isakov will join the tour at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Thursday, June 4, 2020

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” said Zac Brown. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. at ZacBrownBand.com.