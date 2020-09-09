Zero's Subs opens study spaces for students inside Oceanfront location

Students who need a little extra support can find it with a study space and free wifi access at Zero's Subs in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virtual learning looks different in each home and for every child, but an Oceanfront business is opening its doors to students who need a place to do schoolwork.

Zero’s Subs owner Mark Stevens said he’s spreading the word that he’s added two study areas in his restaurant for students to use, called "Learning Centers."

“We made it as easy as possible. We haven’t had anybody come in quite yet, but you know the word is still getting out,” said Stevens.

Students can come in and sit in these spots while they do schoolwork.

To help out even more, Stevens purchased extra wi-fi in the business so students can get free internet access and he will provide lunches for homeless students while they study.

It’s his way of helping the next generation.

Stevens said, “I just see the struggle that we have and I know these youth are our future and if we don’t educate them and make sure they have a proper education you know, we are going to have a population of youth that are not exceeding where they could be.”

Helping children in the community is nothing new to Stevens. He also runs a non-profit that provides meals to homeless children. When in-person school stopped in the spring, Zero's Subs distributed more than 2,700 lunches to students.

“They are going to feel like somebody cares about them,” said Stevens.

He said he's making a difference while keeping people safe. These new learning centers follow a mask-wearing policy inside the restaurant.

“Doing my little part to try to make things better for some kids that are struggling,” said Stevens.