A statement says that they received a call about the crash at 9:24 a.m. It happened on Route 661, which is also known as Rang Tang Road.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A car crash in Gloucester County this morning left a woman dead, according to Virginia State Police.

A statement says that they received a call about the crash at 9:24 a.m. It happened on Route 661, which is also known as Rangtang Road.

Stephanie Lee Justice, 29, of Gloucester was driving in a 2008 Toyota 4Runner when the car ran off the roadway and hit a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn.