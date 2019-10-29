VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach announced on Monday that it will no longer provide boarding services to non-government horses in the stables.

The change will go into effect on February 1, 2020.

J.W. Hewitt released a letter to inform the public about the stable change with ample time to relocate the animals.

View the letter below:

The reason the stables will no longer accept non-government horses has not been announced.

RELATED: NAS Oceana officials considering private development on base

RELATED: Horse tails cut at NAS Oceana stables