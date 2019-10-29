VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach announced on Monday that it will no longer provide boarding services to non-government horses in the stables.
The change will go into effect on February 1, 2020.
J.W. Hewitt released a letter to inform the public about the stable change with ample time to relocate the animals.
View the letter below:
The reason the stables will no longer accept non-government horses has not been announced.
