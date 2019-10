VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — National Career Fairs is holding a hiring event in Virginia Beach on Thursday, October 10.

The event will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton Virginia Beach located at 1900 Pavilion Drive. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is open to the public.

Attending the career fair could men taking a career to the next level, seeing hundreds of job opportunities, and having multiple on-site interviews.

For more information about the event call 877-561-5627 or click here.