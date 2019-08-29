NORFOLK, Va. — Every Thursday throughout the spring and summer the Nauticus Museum hosts a free party on the pier.

The family-friendly, dog-friendly event usually takes place Thursday nights on the Pier behind Nauticus. However, on Thursday, August 29, the party will be held on the newly reopened Wisconsin Basin Pedestrian Bridge.

All are welcome to the Elizabeth River Trail to enjoy live music, local brews, and delicious bites.

The party starts at 5 and runs until 8 p.m. with live music by Red Stapler Duo. Food will be available from Capt'n Crabby, Rita's Italian Ice, and a pop-up with Hamilton Perkins Collection.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Nauticus Foundation, which supports Nauticus, the Battleship Wisconsin, Sail Nauticus, and the Schooner Virginia.

Guests must be 21 years or older to drink alcoholic beverages.

