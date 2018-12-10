Powerful words were shared on the anniversary of a powerful tragedy. Eighteen years ago, 17 sailors were killed in the bombing of the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole.

“While grief from loss may change throughout the years, it never leaves us,” said guest speaker ADM Christopher Grady, Commander of US Fleet Forces Command.

The 18th-anniversary memorial ceremony of the attack was held at Naval Station Norfolk Friday.

Family, friends, and survivors of the attack joined the USS Cole’s current crew in remembrance.

“Everybody is affected,” said Denise Woodfin, a retired naval officer and survivor of the 2000 attack. “Most of the wounds on all of us you can’t see.”

During the ceremony, the names of all 17 fallen sailors were read aloud. Each name was accompanied by the ringing of a bell.

