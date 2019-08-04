VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy said Monday that the person who opened fire in a parking lot at Naval Air Station Oceana was Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Christopher J. Ruffier, 26.

Ruffier, an Ohio native, was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 37 (VFA-37). The Navy said Ruffier shot a woman in the squadron's parking lot outside of Hanger 145 on April 5. The woman also was assigned to VFA-37.

A Navy police officer shot and killed Ruffier.

US Navy

Medics took the woman who was hurt to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Her injuries weren't considered life-threatening. She still was in the hospital on Monday.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) continues its investigation. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic also will convene a Manual of the Judge Advocate General (JAGMAN) investigation.