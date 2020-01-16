NC Aquarium offers half-price admission on MLK Day with food donation

Food and hygiene items must be unopened and non-perishable, and each person must bring a donation to receive the discount.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is offering half-price admission to each person who brings in a non-perishable food or hygiene item for its 2020 food drive.

All donations benefit the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

The aquarium said the beginning of the year is a special time to help restock the food pantry, which is an invaluable resource for those in need.

"It is wonderful to see this outpouring of generosity from this community," said NCARI Director Larry Warner. "We are so pleased to have this long-standing relationship with the Roanoke Island Food Pantry."

Half-price tickets are good for January 20 only.

The Aquarium is also collecting food items through Valentine's Day as part of its Ton of Love food drive to support the pantry.