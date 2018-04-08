ASHEVILLE, N.C. -– In a rare move, an Asheville firefighter’s death from cancer in February has been ruled a “line of duty death” by the North Carolina Industrial Commission.

In only the second time in state history, the ruling means the family of Asheville Fire Department Engineer Will Willis will receive disability benefits, his four children will receive a free college education at a North Carolina public university and Willis’ name will be added to a state memorial in Raleigh, with a ceremony to come in May.

The ruling also further validates the growing crisis of cancer as the leading cause of death among firefighters.

“We feel this ruling sets precedent to the North Carolina Fire Service and sets an example nationwide,” said Brian Taylor, Chief State Fire Marshal. “I’m working with the National Fire Marshals Association now and this ruling in North Carolina is being looked at as a model state. It’s huge for the fire service and very beneficial for the family.”

Willis was a native of Madison County, starting his firefighter career at 16 with the Ebbs Chapel Volunteer Fire Department in Mars Hill, where he eventually became chief deputy.

A 2013 study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and they are 14 percent more likely than the general U.S. population to die of cancer.

