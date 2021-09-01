NC Governor's virtual inauguration ceremony Saturday morning

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be sworn in for his second term on Saturday morning. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and will have limited in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Cooper and the Council of State's inauguration ceremony will have the theme "North Carolina: Strong, Resilient, Ready."
Musical performances will air, previously recorded, including from Nnenna Freelon, Ben Folds, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Ana Lucía Divins and Carlos Crespo of Café Amaretto Music.
Cooper, a Democrat, will deliver his second inaugural address following the ceremony.
"Due to the ongoing pandemic and Governor Cooper’s executive orders limiting mass gatherings, attendance will be limited to COS, their families, staff and pool media," according to an event description.