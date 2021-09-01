NC Governor's virtual inauguration ceremony Saturday morning

Musical performances will air, previously recorded, including from Nnenna Freelon, Ben Folds, and Steep Canyon Rangers.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be sworn in for his second term on Saturday morning. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and will have limited in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Cooper and the Council of State's inauguration ceremony will have the theme "North Carolina: Strong, Resilient, Ready."

Musical performances will air, previously recorded, including from Nnenna Freelon, Ben Folds, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Ana Lucía Divins and Carlos Crespo of Café Amaretto Music.

Cooper, a Democrat, will deliver his second inaugural address following the ceremony.