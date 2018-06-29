RAMSEUR, NC (WFMY) -- A famous house with Hollywood roots caught fire in Ramseur, North Carolina on Thursday.

According to the Franklinville Fire Department, the fire started at 8:57 a.m.

It is confirmed that someone was indeed living in the house, but wasn’t inside at the time of the fire.

The house contained no power, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Ramseur home located on Brady Street was famously used in the 1993 horror film ‘Children of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice.’

