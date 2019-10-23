NORFOLK, Va. — The NCIS Norfolk Field Office arrested a civilian contract worker on Tuesday at Colonna's Shipyard for making four hoax telephone bomb threats.

NCIS said the suspect is facing federal charges after making threats to the USS Gunston Hall and Colonna's Shipyard in August. The subject is employed by Network Industries Ltd., which offers labor services aboard the USS Gunston Hall.

Officials said the subject allegedly made bomb threats over the phone on August 13, 21, 26, and 30, causing day-long lockdowns and evacuations. The threats even impacted operations and strained resources at Navy bases in the Norfolk area.

NCIS and local law enforcement agencies responded to each incident and found no credible threats.



NCIS said it aggressively responds to these types of criminal acts as they threaten the safety and readiness of the U.S. Navy.

After the arrest, NCIS thanked the Norfolk Police Department and the security teams at Colonna's Shipyard and aboard the USS Gunston Hall for their partnership in this investigation.



NCIS is a federal law enforcement agency that investigates felony crime, prevents terrorism, and protects secrets for the U.S. Department of the Navy. NCIS employs approximately 2,000 personnel, including 1,000 federal special agents, in 41 countries and 191 locations around the world.

