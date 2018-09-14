Download the 13News Now App

Hurricane Florence, now a Tropical Storm, threatened our area with warnings of Tropical Storm force-winds, flooding, and storm surge. City officials started emergency operations closing offices and opening parking garages for residents to relocate their cars.

Now with the threat gone, the Hampton Roads area is beginning to return to normal.

Newport News

The trash collection scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13 will take place Monday, Sept. 17 and all normal collections for the week of Monday, Sept. 17 will be pushed back one day.

Norfolk

City offices and courts will reopen Monday

Libraries will reopen Saturday, Sept. 15: Slover and Broad Creek libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. All other branches will reopen at 10 a.m.

Nauticus Maritime Center reopens Saturday, Sept. 15

Norfolk Cares Center will close Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and reopen Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 a.m.

Recreation centers will reopen Saturday, Sept. 15 for normal operations at 10 a.m.

Virginia Zoo reopens Sunday, Sept. 16

PARKING: all residents are asked to move their cars from city garages by 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17 and ODU garages by 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

Portsmouth

City offices will reopen Monday, Sept. 17 with normal business hours for normal operations.

PARKING : all residents are asked to remove their cars from city garages before 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

TRASH REMOVAL : there will be a revised collection schedule for Monday, Sept. 17 through Thursday Sept. 20. On Monday, Sept. 24, normal collections schedule will resume. On Monday, Sept. 17 normal Thursday routes will be collected. On Tuesday, Sept. 18 normal Friday routes will be collected. On Wednesday, Sept. 19 normal Monday routes will be collected On Thursday, Sept. 20 normal Tuesday routes will be collected.

: there will be a revised collection schedule for Monday, Sept. 17 through Thursday Sept. 20. On Monday, Sept. 24, normal collections schedule will resume.

Virginia Beach

Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be open Saturday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 17 to provide residents with extra time to dispose of yard debris. Sand from sandbags can be disposed of at the LRRC and should NOT be placed in trash bins; sand must be emptied from the bags during disposal.

PARKING : Free parking will end at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Vehicles parked through the re-entry program may remain until noon on Monday, Sept. 17.

PARKS : Red Wing Park, Munden Point Park, Pungo Ferry Landing Park, Little Island Park, and the Sandbridge Beach Facility reopened Friday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. The Little Island Fishing Pier will remain closed until winds and wind gusts subside.

: Red Wing Park, Munden Point Park, Pungo Ferry Landing Park, Little Island Park, and the Sandbridge Beach Facility reopened Friday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. The Little Island Fishing Pier will remain closed until winds and wind gusts subside. Pungo-Blackwater Library will reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, Sept. 15.

