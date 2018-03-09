GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — Neighbors in one Gloucester neighborhood are on edge. They said someone is shooting at their homes.

Lisa Lawhead said for years you heard kids running up and down Marlfield Road, but it's getting quieter now.

“It's sad that it's come to this.,” Lawhead said. “We’re all afraid.”

Lawhead said she heard several gunshots going off Sunday morning. Several bullets hit her neighbors home.

Lawhead's neighbor didn't want to go on camera but described the terrifying moments.

“It was rapid fire,” she said. “I rolled off my bed onto the floor!”

Lawhead's neighbor said one bullet went through her bedroom wall.

“Only God stopped that bullet,” she said.

Neighbors found another bullet hole Monday afternoon and a bullet still lodged inside.

Lawhead posted to Facebook and a few of her neighbors also said bullets have hit their homes too.

“It is not right you have to be afraid to sleep,” Lawhead said.

13News Now reached out to the sheriff's office to see if they are investigating. We are waiting to hear back from them.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC