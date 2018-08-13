As fire crews spent countless hours fighting the Nelson Fire in Solano County, the Vacaville Police Department worked to save the lives at a local animal shelter.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers worked with the Solano County SPCA, it's staff and volunteers to evacuate all the animals housed at the Vacaville facility.

The department released body camera footage of the rescue.

All 60 animals rescued are currently safe in foster homes.

"We are hoping to get in there tomorrow to clean up the ash and debris inside our kennel building and around the property," the Solano County SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The Nelson Fire was contained over the weekend. It burned nearly 2,200 acres.

#NelsonFire [final] near Nelson Rd and Cherry Glen Rd, Vacaville (Solano County) is now 100% contained at 2,162 acres. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, Solano County Fire pic.twitter.com/BnnaZBSqad — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 12, 2018

Those looking to donate to the Solano County SPCA should pay attention to their social media pages. Once the organization is able to re-enter their facility, they'll be able to assess their needs and when they will be able to accept donations.

