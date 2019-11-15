PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the oldest public housing communities in Portsmouth is getting a brand new set of apartments.

Crews broke ground in the Lincoln Park community on Lexington Drive to build more than 100 townhome-style apartments and rebrand them as the Lexington Place Apartments.

It's a part of an effort to bolster and rehabilitate a neighborhood that's housed many Portsmouth residents since 1960.

Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority says the Lincoln Park apartments haven't been substantially renovated since they were built nearly 60 years ago. The property's age, condition and cost of renovations were all considered in the decision to fully tear down and redevelop it.

The 178 apartments that have been sitting in that area have already been torn down as a part of the demolition phase. In their place, exactly 144 energy-efficient units will be developed over two separate phases.

Since the demolition phase is already complete, all that's left is to finish the construction phase, which began in late summer 2019.