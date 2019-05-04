NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads region may soon have a new area code to go alongside the 757.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) filed a request for a new overlay code because the region is running out of phone number combinations.

If approved, it means that if you already have a phone number that begins with "757," your number will not change. But you would have to dial all 10 digits -- area code and all -- to make a phone call within the region. New phone numbers would then be assigned the new area code.

There's no word on what the new three-digit area code will be or when it would role out, but NANPA said it expects the region to run out of 757 number combinations by late 2021.

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore have been using the 757 area code since splitting from central Virginia's 804 area code in 1996.