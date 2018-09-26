NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- — The City of Newport News just opened a new boardwalk at King-Lincoln Park in Southeast Newport News.

The boardwalk is named after William Ward Pinkett, a prominent African-American resident, and tailor in the Southeast community.

Pinkett opened his property, which included the beach area to the African American community.

The boardwalk is one of the Early Action Activities for the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Planning Grant the city received from HUD for the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood. The early action activities are projects or investments residents chose to help transform their community.

HUD set aside a hundred thousand dollars for these projects, which can include physical improvements like community gardens, gateway signs, or even a marketing campaign.

Newport News got the $500,000 grant in 2016 to develop a plan to transform the neighborhood.

Throughout the planning process, city leaders asked people what they wanted to see in their community, and improvements at the beach and park was a top priority for many.

The city is now transitioning into implementation. They also applied for a $30-million implementation grant.

