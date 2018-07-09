VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — After a failed attempt to operate a brewery by Green Flash in Virginia Beach, so another brewery is giving it a try in the same location.

New Realm Brewing Company, located at 1209 Craft Lane, hosted its grand opening on Thursday. The new brewery won’t just be pouring 15 unique beers, it’ll also be pouring a lot back into the community too.

The brewery is expected to offer up to 115 new jobs in the next year, and that tastes good to the city of Virginia Beach.

“I’d like to welcome our newest corporate citizen here, on behalf of the city, the city council, and the mayor, we are very pleased to have you guys here and looking forward to phenomenal things so thank you very much,” said City Councilman Jim Wood at the grand opening.

This marks the second brewery for New Realm, the other being in Atlanta.

“We were running out of capacity at our other brewery, and this presented a great opportunity in an amazing community,” said New Realm Brewing Company CEO Carey Falcone.

Falcone said the location was perfect for what they were looking for, all the pieces, inside and out, were already in place, from the old Green Flash Brewery which closed down in March.

Falcone said what happened to Green Flash isn't not going to happen to them.

“We don’t think we are like other brewers,” said Falcone. “We don’t ship our beer to states we don’t brew in, so we don’t have any delusions of trying to be a national or even a regional brewery.”

This sharp focus on Virginia, specifically Virginia Beach, has the economic development department bubbling over.

“There are a number of positive outcomes that we are going to receive as a result of this investment by New Realm, and we certainly appreciate that,” said Warren Harris, Director of Economic Development.

The new brewery has already created 70 new jobs. Virginia Baker is one of those who is grateful for fulltime employment.

“It’s hard when there are not new places opening, versus having a place this big that you have so many employees, you know. When we are making money we can go out and support other businesses as well,” said Baker.

Still to come to the brewery in 2019, a restaurant. The city hopes New Realm introduces a whole new side of town to tourists and locals alike. The brewery will also feature a tasting room, a 44,000 square-foot outdoor beer garden with fire pits, adult game areas and a patio bar, and a large private event space.

