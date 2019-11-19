NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New information revealed as part of multiple national lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors shows how the number of prescriptions of opioids like Oxycodone boomed between 2006 and 2012 in all Hampton Roads cities.

The cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach have filed lawsuits against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for their role in creating what the CDC calls an Opioid Overdose Epidemic.

The data also shows which local pharmacies filled the most prescriptions of opioids.

13News Now will reveal the information on Friday, November 22 in the 11 p.m. newscast. This article will be updated to reflect the latest information at that time.