New exhibit coming to Nauticus Museum in Norfolk

Over 50 bottled messages will be available for you to read and explore -- moments lost in time and found once again.

A new exhibit is coming to the Nauticus Museum soon, and you'll be able to read all sorts of confessions and secrets straight from the waterways of America.

The Message in a Bottle exhibition will arrive to Hampton Roads on January 29, 2022, and will run through April 24.

"For centuries, people around the globe have been using messages in bottles as a form of communication. I am excited for Nauticus and the people of Norfolk to have the opportunity to see and read first-hand authentic messages in bottles that I, my staff, and dozens of volunteers have found through our river cleanups across the United States over the last 25 years,” said Chad Pregracke, the curator of the exhibit and the founder of the environmental nonprofit Living Lands and Waters.

“Some are funny, some are spiritual, and others mysterious...but each showcase genuine thought and emotion.”

“This exhibit is compelling and altogether appropriate for a community built along the water’s edge,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland.

“We’re excited and proud to showcase this amazing collection.”