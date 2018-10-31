VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — In a few months, Thin Brew Line, a cop-themed brewery in Virginia Beach plans on opening its doors.

The bar is open to everyone, but the theme is for first responders to have a place they feel like they can go. Founder Jay Gates said it’s all inspired by the community.

“When me and my brother came up with this idea, it seemed like a natural fit to kind of pay homage to the men and women behind the shield. My brother is a Virginia Beach police officer, my sister-in-law was a Norfolk police officer, so I just have a lot of ties, a lot of friends, to the community. My master brewer just retired from the Virginia Beach police force,” said Gates.

That master brewer is a retired Virginia Beach police officer who is currently creating a Kolsch-9 beer, and some money from those sales will go toward canines themselves.

"It only made sense to tie it to a police dog charity. And when I found the Retired Police Canine Foundation, they were so excited to be a part of it,” said Gates.

Gates said the goal is to make everyone feel like they belong.

"It's important to have a place that suits you and is very welcoming to you, and for that alone, I think it's a great idea and that it serves a great purpose,” said Gates.

Gates hopes the brewery will be able to expand in the future and work with more charitable groups to make a difference.

