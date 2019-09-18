NORFOLK, Va. — The new flyover ramp from Interstate 64 west to Interstate 264 east will open to traffic this week at 5 a.m. on Friday, September 20.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said final preparations for the traffic shift will start at 10 p.m. on Thursday before the full traffic shift is made on Friday.

After multiple pre-opening inspections and the completion of outstanding work, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has determined the ramp is now ready for the more than 100,000 vehicles expected to use it each day.

RELATED: VDOT delays interstate flyover opening in Norfolk after inspection finds 'items that need to be completed'

"We promised a quality product, and that's what we've delivered," said VDOT Hampton Roads District Engineer Chris Hall. "This ramp will play an important role in the improved functionality of the I-64/264 interchange for many years to come."

Since it can take time for motorists to become accustomed to the new traffic pattern, VDOT encourages everyone traveling through the area to use caution and pay attention to signage.

VDOT's tips on how to utilize the new ramp:

Motorists traveling from I-64 west to mainline I-264 east should keep left to access the new flyover ramp, which will place traffic directly into the inside lanes of I-264 east.

should keep left to access the new flyover ramp, which will place traffic directly into the inside lanes of I-264 east. Motorists traveling from I-64 west to Newtown Road should keep right and follow the existing traffic pattern.

What happens after the flyover opens? The VDOT Phase I contractor will finish construction on the mainline I-264 east, which will bring additional capacity to the interchange, and continue work on the sound wall beside I-64 east (Wall R) near Kidd Boulevard, among other items. Lane and ramp closures are possible throughout the project as construction continues, with a completion date of fall 2019.

VDOT's Phase II is currently underway. It includes extending the new collector-distributor roadway built in Phase I from the Newtown Road interchange to the Witchduck Road interchange, re-configuring the south side of both interchanges to eliminate the weave movement and building a flyover across I-264 to connect Greenwich Road on the south side of the interstate with Cleveland Street on the north side.

Phase II is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.