YORKTOWN — It’s been one week since a Yorktown man was run over and killed on Lakeside Drive while riding his bicycle home.

The driver left the scene and has yet to be arrested. Thursday police released new information regarding what kind of vehicle they are looking for.

A memorial sits where Brian Utne, the cyclist, was hit and killed.

Christy Tran and Jennifer Faas just can’t hold back the tears, as they lean on each other for support, after placing flowers next to his memorial. They were both good friends of Utne.

“It hurts me real bad, and I came here just to lay some flowers. He was just such a good guy, a very good friend,” said Tran.

“He just kind of adopted me, and decided it was his responsibility to be my guardian angel. He would look out for me on rides. I never road alone,” said Faas.

Like many people throughout Yorktown, Faas met Utne by way of the cycling community. If there was a group ride in Yorktown most likely Utne organized it.

“I can’t tell you how many people are talking about this, all his cycling friends. He’d have no clue how many people are talking about him right now, or how much everybody cared,” said Faas.

On Thursday, police released a description of what type of vehicle they believe hit Utne. They are looking for a grey Ford Excursion, or larger size truck, between the years of 1999 and 2001. It’s suspected to have damage to the front end bumper, marker lights, and front right quarter panel.

“I can understand if the person who did this wants to hide, doesn’t want to come forward, but if you know them or you’ve seen the truck his family needs to know. His friends need to know,” said Faas.

“I just wish this was a dream, I can’t believe that Brian is gone, a life is taken away so soon, and I keep asking that question why, why, why,” said Tran.

If anyone has any information about this case contact State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This coming Saturday the cycling community in Yorktown will be holding a memorial ride for Utne. It starts at 9 a.m. at Washington Square Shopping Center. It will be about 25 miles long and will go right past the spot where he was killed.

