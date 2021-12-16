Mural of Civil Rights icon John Lewis unveiled at his Capitol Hill barber shop

WASHINGTON — A new mural honoring Civil Rights icon John Lewis now decorates the walls of the barbershop where he was a regular customer.
The artwork was officially unveiled at HIS grooming at 1242 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE Thursday afternoon. Posts on the shop's Instagram page show the piece depicts Lewis in the chair getting his head shaved.
After Lewis' death in 2020 due to pancreatic cancer, shop owner Jared Scott talked to WUSA9 about the first time Lewis came into his business for a hot shave with a straight razor.
"My heart skipped a few beats," Scott said. "My hands were trembling."
Lewis continued to visit HIS Grooming nearly a dozen times over the course of a year.
The art project honoring Lewis has been in the works for awhile now, but a special event for its unveiling will have D.C. councilmembers in attendance, as well as Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton.
