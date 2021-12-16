Mural of Civil Rights icon John Lewis unveiled at his Capitol Hill barber shop

The artwork is on a wall of HIS Grooming in Southeast, where the late congressman got his hair cut for nearly a year near the end of his life.

WASHINGTON — A new mural honoring Civil Rights icon John Lewis now decorates the walls of the barbershop where he was a regular customer.

The artwork was officially unveiled at HIS grooming at 1242 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE Thursday afternoon. Posts on the shop's Instagram page show the piece depicts Lewis in the chair getting his head shaved.

After Lewis' death in 2020 due to pancreatic cancer, shop owner Jared Scott talked to WUSA9 about the first time Lewis came into his business for a hot shave with a straight razor.

"My heart skipped a few beats," Scott said. "My hands were trembling."

Unveiling of murals for late Congressman John Lewis. Art is on wall of HIS Grooming in SE, where Lewis got his hair cut. 1 shows Lewis at barbershop talking w/his younger self. Other shows his image & quote “Getting in trouble, good trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.” https://t.co/Wwu7FK3d0g pic.twitter.com/ELz09wdACP — Ruth Morton (@Ruthlestiltskin) December 16, 2021

Lewis continued to visit HIS Grooming nearly a dozen times over the course of a year.