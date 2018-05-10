SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Isle of Wight County Schools unveiled a new JROTC fieldhouse for Smithfield High Schools award-winning program

The new fieldhouse will provide JROTC participants and instructors with classroom space and equipment storage for drill and competition practice.

"I'm confident that great things will happen here as our JROTC participants sharpen their skills and prepare for successful careers in the military and beyond," said Dr. Jim Thornton, superintendent of Isle of Wight County Schools.

The addition was made possible through a $3 million donation the company made to Isle of Wight Schools as part of the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project.

"This new JROTC fieldhouse is just one way that Smithfield Foods is investing in our country's next generation of leaders, and we look forward to celebrating their future achievements," said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and CEO for Smithfield Foods.

In addition to the new fieldhouse, the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project will fund several other on-campus facilities that will help students to prepare for college and professional careers and serve as active members in their community.

© 2018 WVEC