WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- — An inspiring young athlete beat the odds and now is back on the football field at New Kent High School.

Juan Mickel-Jones is a 16-year-old student at New Kent High School. He's on the football team. About eight months ago, neither Juan or his dad knew if he'd ever step foot on the field again.

Last November, Juan was in pain, he was feeling tired, weak and couldn't focus. Doctors at UVA told him he needed a new heart. Juan had cardiomyopathy.

“I was scared, I didn't think I was going to make it,” Jones said.

But after two open-heart surgeries in January one for an LVAD machine to help his heart pump blood, and the other to get his new heart, he’s doing fine.

“I prayed, and God pulled me through,” Jones said.

Juan's dad Woodrow Jones is a single father. Juan's mom died from Lupus several years ago.

“God picks His best warriors to handle tough situations, Jones said.”

Jones and his son said it's their faith that allowed them to get through the challenging situation.

“That's a reason to believe in God,” Jones said. “He’s still here for a reason.”

Jones said their community rallied behind them.

They also want to thank the donor family and hope to meet them one day.

