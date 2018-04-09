NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — It was the first day of school for many people in Newport News Tuesday, including students, teachers, parents and the new superintendent.

Dr. George Parker is hitting the ground running as the new superintendent for Newport News Public Schools.

Parker, other school leaders, and school board members made their way to several schools Tuesday morning just to say hello.

It was also the first day of school for Huntington Middle School students in their new homes.

Earlier this year, the school board voted to send 6th graders zoned for Huntington to Hines and Crittenden middle schools.

Seventh and eighth grade Huntington students are now with their teachers in one wing at Heritage High School.

“They were prepared for the middle school students,” Parker said. “I think they're off to a good start and they will have a good year.”

Huntington is closed because of the building's deteriorating conditions.

The school division launched a feasibility study to guide the next steps for the middle school.

That report is expected in November and a final recommendation regarding the future use of the building and site by March 2019.

“We're committed to completing this project,” Parker said.

