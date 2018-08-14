Macy’s new Backstage Outlet is set to open on the first floor of the Greenbrier Mall location this Saturday.

There are limited Backstage locations throughout the country, and some find the change to be encouraging for the health of department stores.

“Some of the department stores have been using their same old model and that’s not what customers want. I still like to look, see, touch, feel, and that’s how I am,” says Valerie Harriell.

Harriell said she likes to go into stores and find the product she needs.

“I shop at TJ Maxx and Moore a lot of times, as well as Marshall’s, and so I think they’re going to give them a little bit of competition,” said Harriell.

Macy’s lost 11 stores this year. Among hundreds of big retailers closing their doors across America, but instead of downgrading they’re looking to expand and make prices more affordable.

“We have some amazing prices that are so low, no coupons are even needed because the prices are truly amazing,” said store manager Robin Katz. “Our assortment is ever-changing, the newness is constantly coming in, and it’s a great way for customers to see newness every day.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The store is constantly changing, which means items come and go within days. Customers are encouraged to purchase products in the store because it won’t available online.

“Macy’s Backstage will not be available online. Our customer won’t want to shop online because they’ll want to come in on a regular basis to see all the newness that we have,” said Katz.

For some, online shopping has become the way they shop for everything. It takes a lot to get them out of the house, and into a store.

“I do most of my shopping online because more of a selection of sizes and stuff like that,” said shopper Janelle Hamilton.

Hamilton took her daughter Lennox back to school shopping at Macy’s Backstage on Tuesday.

“I bought a lot of clothes that are school appropriate because I’m going to a private school, and you have to have nicer clothes,” said Lennox.

Hamilton liked the selection but wonders what the future holds for Backstage since it’s not available online.

“I think that could actually hurt them a little bit. I think this is an online type of day and age right now,” said Lennox.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC