VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The 25th anniversary of the American Music Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront kicks off Friday.

This year, 30 bands are scheduled to perform over the three-day festival. Some of the bigger names include Ziggy Marley, the Goo Goo Dolls, and ZZ Top. The bands will all be standing on a brand new 5th Street stage.

“Artists love playing here on the beach, what better venue than with the ocean right behind you,” said Mike Hilton with Beach Events.

Crews have been working since Tuesday to erect the new stage. In all, it will take about 26 hours consisting of 20 crew members.

The new stage is a lot more weather resistant compared to the scaffolding stage of the past, according to Jacob Smolenak of Mountain Productions.

“It’s scaffolding, there are holes everywhere you can’t seal up. If you have 95 posts going through, this here, the way it’s designed, you can waterproof it a lot more,” said Smolenak.

Smolenak said even with heavy wind and rain the rock stars and their equipment will stay dry.

“If it’s raining you can keep a concert going as long as the artist wants to stay out there,” said Smolenak. “Something like this, 25-mile per hour winds, you are still good.”

The new stage also requires a lot less manpower.

“This is all automated, you hit a button the walls go up, you hit a button, the walls come down,” said Smolenak.

Smolenak said they’ve already received positive feedback from the production crews that travel with the bands. Every group requires something different.

“How they want to lay out their lighting their sound all that,” said Smolenak.

The American Music Festival said keeping entertainers happy is part of what has made this the longest running music festival in Hampton Roads. The new stage is one more step in that direction.

“One of the things we really worked on through the years is to have a variety of artists,” said Hilton.

