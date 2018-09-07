KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WVEC) - For several days, Tropical Storm Chris will have an impact on the beaches.

Meteorologists said to expect dangerous surf conditions at our beaches.

"We wanted a way to get messages to people in their hands when they need it," explained Drew Pearson, the Dare County Emergency Management Director.

In the beginning of July, Dare County implemented a new alert system for Outer Banks ocean conditions.

"Visitors that come to the beach need to know what to expect before they get here," Pearson explained.

All people have to do is send a simple text to 30890. It needs to say, "Join OBXBeachConditions."

"Nature changes, conditions change every minute, so they will get information as our beach supervisor sees changing conditions," Pearson explained.

Information regarding high and low tides, flag warnings and general safety issues will come right to your phone.

Pearson said, "The National Weather Service is all automated, they get done automatically. Our ocean rescue supervisor is out on the beach they have it on their phone they can do it from where they are"

Something parents said is crucial. "We need to know what's happening and planning your day are we going for a walk or bringing the kite or not, it's important," Coogen said.

Jennifer Coogen said she plans on adding her to the alert system.

"I use my radar as well but on the flip side to have something local and focused during hurricane season I think was very valuable," Coogen explained.

If visitors leave the Outer Banks and don't want the alerts, all they have to do is text back STOP.

The alerts will work anywhere in the Outer Banks.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC