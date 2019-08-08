VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A brand new Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Benefits Office is open on Thursday in Virginia Beach.

The new location for the facility, 1232 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 102, was chosen because of its proximity to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and other military installations.

The office will serve active and transitioning service members, veterans, and their families to help them access the federal and state benefits they earned.

It's one of 33 similar DVS Benefits Offices located throughout Greater Hampton Roads and around the state.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, several local leaders were in attendance. They included:

Virginia Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs (USN, Ret.)

Virginia State Senator Bill DeSteph, District 8

Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer, Mayor, City of Virginia Beach

Acting Commissioner Steven Combs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

Deputy Commissioner Thomas Herthel, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

Donna Williams, Benefits Director, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

