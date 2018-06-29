NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- More troubles piling up at a Newport News apartment complex.

The city's codes compliance office issued 74 code citations against Aqua Vista Apartment complex this week. From AC units not working, to mold, infestation, plumbing leaks and hazardous electrical systems.

13News Now first told you last week about the dozens of tenants living without working air conditioning, some for several months.

Codes Compliance started its investigation June 19th.

Last week, the agency said there were 26 or 27 AC units not working. Now, they say since issuing the citations, 37 AC units do not work properly, and that number may have changed since then.

Delegate for the 95th District Marcia Price said she saw our story last week and jumped into action.

“I just wanted to make sure their concerns were being heard by Codes Compliance and HUD,” Price said.

Price said she's doing as much as she can to help tenants, but right now it's a waiting game.

“It's heartbreaking to see rent paying people be treated in this manner,” Price said.

Codes Compliance gave management two weeks to fix all the AC units, so they should all work properly by Tuesday.

As far as the other violations, Codes Compliance said management has 30 days to fix them, which is the standard. They will grant whatever time that is reasonable if the owner/responsible party is working to fix a deficiency.

13News Now reached out to Edgewood Management Corporation, the company which owns Aqua Vista, but we have not heard back from anyone.

EnerGov CannedReport by 13News Now on Scribd

