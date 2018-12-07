NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News is trying to revitalize part of the city, and they’re asking the community to give their input.

The city’s planning department is focusing on the Warwick Boulevard Corridor from Boxley Boulevard to Enterprise Drive.

The hope is to bring new business to the area and rebuild several neighborhoods.

The planning department said in the process of updating the city's Comprehensive Plan, they saw several neighborhoods and areas along Warwick that really needed a closer look.

City Council came up with the Denbigh-Warwick Area Plan.

Assistant Director of Planning Britta Ayers said planning leaders are looking at ways to improve public spaces, like entrances to neighborhoods, and add to vacant land.

“There may be an opportunity for in-field development, possibly redevelopment, but we're looking at what we can do with what's already there,” Ayers said.

The hope is the city council adopts the proposed comprehensive plan by August or September. Once adopted, the Warwick-Denbigh Area Plan would be an addition to that.

Ayers said city planners want to hear from the community and business owners.

“You don't want to write a plan and it sit on the self with no public support for it,” Ayers said.

There is a public meeting is July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Passage Middle School, to hear more about the plan and give feedback.

The city's planning department hopes to be done with the area plan in a year.

