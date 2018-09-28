NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Several churches are coming together to help those just hours away.

It's been two weeks since Florence pounded the Carolinas, and the need for supplies is still growing. Pastor Willard Maxwell and New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News are sending off an 18-wheeler Saturday morning filled with water, food, baby supplies and more.

New Beech Grove isn't doing it alone. They've teamed alongside the Tidewater Peninsula Baptist Association, which is comprised of 50 churches in the Hampton Roads area.

“All of our churches pulled together,” Maxwell said. “We just want to make sure we take care of those in need.”

Maxwell said they're sending one truck to a church in North Carolina, and then another truck in about a week. He said they wanted to send money, but the people there said many of the shelves were empty, and money would do them no good.

The city is also getting involved, providing the truck to take the supplies down to North Carolina.

City leaders provided transportation to New Beech Grove before, when Pastor Maxwell and his congregation sent more than 160,000 pounds of water to Flint Michigan.

Anyone can drop off supplies at New Beech Grove Baptist Church located at 361 Beechmont Drive.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC